India conducts successful 1st Kusha surface-to-air missile test from Odisha
India
India just pulled off a successful first test of its new long-range surface-to-air missile, Kusha.
The launch happened Thursday from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha, marking a big step for India's own air defense technology.
Rajnath Singh cites 400km range
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the test as "a major achievement in India's defense research and development program," saying Kusha can neutralize fighter jets, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), missiles, and large enemy aircraft at different heights and distances, up to 400km away.
With more trials ahead before it joins active service, Kusha is set to boost India's defenses and cut down on relying on foreign technology.