India considering fuel requests from Bangladesh, Maldives amid West Asia crisis
With the conflict in West Asia shaking up oil routes, India is now considering requests from Bangladesh, Maldives, and Sri Lanka for extra fuel.
Bangladesh specifically sought 5,000 tons of diesel to be supplied from the Numaligarh refinery in Assam.
The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed these requests are being reviewed.
Focus on meeting domestic energy needs 1st
India's main focus is making sure its own energy needs are covered before sharing resources with neighbors.
Officials say any decision will depend on what is available from Indian refineries.
At the same time, the Indian embassy assisted more than 700 Indian nationals to leave Iran to neighboring countries, and authorities reported that about 260,000 passengers have returned from West Asia to India since February 28, 2026, showing it is balancing support for both its people and neighboring countries during this crisis.