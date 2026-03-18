India considering fuel requests from Bangladesh, Maldives amid West Asia crisis

Focus on meeting domestic energy needs 1st

India's main focus is making sure its own energy needs are covered before sharing resources with neighbors.

Officials say any decision will depend on what is available from Indian refineries.

At the same time, the Indian embassy assisted more than 700 Indian nationals to leave Iran to neighboring countries, and authorities reported that about 260,000 passengers have returned from West Asia to India since February 28, 2026, showing it is balancing support for both its people and neighboring countries during this crisis.