India considering increasing emergency fuel reserves to about 3 months
India is looking at upping its emergency fuel stash to about 3 months, using a mix of strategic reserves and commercial inventories.
This means more backup fuel, crude, ready in case global markets get shaky, like with the Russia-Ukraine conflict or unrest in West Asia.
The idea is to keep the country running smoothly even if things get unpredictable.
Indian refiners to stockpile crude
Since India imports nearly 90% of its oil, it's pretty vulnerable to supply hiccups and price spikes.
The plan would have public sector giants like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum stockpile more crude, alongside existing reserves managed by ISPRL in Visakhapatnam, Mangaluru, and Padur.
If approved, this could help cushion India from future energy shocks and price jumps.