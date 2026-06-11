India considering increasing emergency fuel reserves to about 3 months India Jun 11, 2026

India is looking at upping its emergency fuel stash to about 3 months, using a mix of strategic reserves and commercial inventories.

This means more backup fuel, crude, ready in case global markets get shaky, like with the Russia-Ukraine conflict or unrest in West Asia.

The idea is to keep the country running smoothly even if things get unpredictable.