India considers capping private hospital fees under Clinical Establishment Act

Doctors raise concerns over proposed caps

The goal is to make healthcare more affordable and stop unfair pricing, especially since, in 2025, people paid nearly half their medical expenses out-of-pocket, with private hospital costs surging to 50,508 rupees.

While some welcome more transparency, many doctors and hospital groups worry fee caps will not reflect real costs or differences between hospitals.

As Dr. Dilip Bhanushali puts it, "Instead of imposing these limits on the private sector, the government should focus on strengthening its own public health infrastructure and existing schemes."

The challenge now is finding a balance between fair prices for patients and keeping quality care possible.