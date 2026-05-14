India considers capping private hospital fees under Clinical Establishment Act
The Indian government is thinking about putting a cap on how much private hospitals can charge for doctor visits and basic procedures.
They want to change the Clinical Establishment Act so fees would depend on the doctor's qualifications and whether you are in a big city or a smaller town.
The first step: limit costs for outpatient visits and common surgeries like cataracts and C-sections.
Doctors raise concerns over proposed caps
The goal is to make healthcare more affordable and stop unfair pricing, especially since, in 2025, people paid nearly half their medical expenses out-of-pocket, with private hospital costs surging to 50,508 rupees.
While some welcome more transparency, many doctors and hospital groups worry fee caps will not reflect real costs or differences between hospitals.
As Dr. Dilip Bhanushali puts it, "Instead of imposing these limits on the private sector, the government should focus on strengthening its own public health infrastructure and existing schemes."
The challenge now is finding a balance between fair prices for patients and keeping quality care possible.