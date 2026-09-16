India considers FSSAI red warnings for sugar salt saturated fat
India is thinking about putting tougher red warning labels on packaged foods covering added sugar, salt, or saturated fat, after a Supreme Court hearing pushed for stricter rules.
The proposed FSSAI system would start with warning labels on products exceeding limits in at least two of the three categories: added sugar, salt, or saturated fat, which health activists say isn't good enough.
Judge questions 2-phase labeling approach
A health group brought the case to court, and the judge questioned the two-phased approach and said, "It has to be sugar and salt. Only then will you ask them to put a label?"
Big brands like Coca-Cola and Nestle aren't thrilled and argue these warnings don't really help, while food industry groups worry about India's image abroad.
Meanwhile, FSSAI has suggested a two-phased labeling program starting with red-coloured hexagonal warning labels on products exceeding limits in at least two of the three categories: added sugar, salt, or saturated fat.
The court's upcoming decision could change how we see nutrition info on our favorite snacks.