India considers FSSAI red warnings for sugar salt saturated fat

A health group brought the case to court, and the judge questioned the two-phased approach and said, "It has to be sugar and salt. Only then will you ask them to put a label?"

Big brands like Coca-Cola and Nestle aren't thrilled and argue these warnings don't really help, while food industry groups worry about India's image abroad.

Meanwhile, FSSAI has suggested a two-phased labeling program starting with red-coloured hexagonal warning labels on products exceeding limits in at least two of the three categories: added sugar, salt, or saturated fat.

The court's upcoming decision could change how we see nutrition info on our favorite snacks.