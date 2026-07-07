India considers issuing emergency travel certificate for Nazneen Mohammed
India
Nazneen Mohammed, a 50-year-old of Indian origin with Turkish citizenship, has been stuck at Doha airport for over two weeks because she doesn't have her passport.
She's reached out to the Indian embassy for help, and now India's Ministry of External Affairs is looking into giving her an emergency travel certificate so she can finally get home.
Nazneen Mohammed ill, separated from family
Nazneen's situation is especially tough. She has diabetes, thyroid issues, high blood pressure, and is recovering from stomach surgery.
Her two young sons are in Doha (one needs extra care due to autism), while her husband is detained in Turkiye over a legal case.
All this started after her passport was seized during a property dispute in Turkiye, leaving her stranded and separated from family.