India considers lighter LPG cylinders amid West Asia crisis
India
With global energy supplies under pressure due to West Asian tensions, India is thinking about making LPG cylinders lighter, possibly dropping from the usual 14.2kg to 10kg or even 7kg.
The goal? To help ensure fair access for everyone if supply routes get disrupted.
Dealers worried about managing deliveries
If the change happens, it might mess with the usual refill cycle—since there's a 25-day minimum gap between refills, smaller cylinders could run out faster and lead to longer waits.
Dealers are also concerned about managing more deliveries and possible theft accusations as they try to keep up with demand.
The government is weighing these trade-offs carefully before making a final call.