India considers multi-crew pilot license cutting flying hours to 100-120
India
India's thinking about introducing the Multi-Crew Pilot License (MPL) to help airlines keep up with booming demand for pilots.
Unlike the old system, MPL cuts real aircraft flying hours from 200 down to about 100 to 120, swapping more time in simulators for quicker training and better prep for emergencies.
IndiGo backs MPL, trainers want 150-hours
IndiGo, India's biggest airline, is all for MPL, calling it a smart balance between growth and safety.
But flight training groups want at least 150 hours of real flying to stay mandatory, saying hands-on experience is key for confidence and handling surprises.