India considers registering packaging makers and suppliers over counterfeit medicines
India
India is considering a crackdown on counterfeit drugs by making it mandatory for companies that make or supply printed medicine packaging (such as blister packs and cartons) to officially register.
This move follows recent busts of fake medicines in Uttar Pradesh, which have raised big concerns about patient safety and trust.
Special subcommittee to draft packaging rules
A special subcommittee will work with experts to figure out how these new rules should look, possibly updating old drug laws.
Regulators say proper packaging is key for spotting real versus fake medicines, so the focus will be on tightening controls over who can produce and supply these materials to help keep counterfeits out of the market.