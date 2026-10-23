India continues facilitating transport of life saving medicines to Iran
India
India continues to facilitate transport of life-saving medicines to Iran, even as Iranian planes face trouble getting into Indian airspace.
Despite regional conflicts making travel tricky in West Asia, officials say India's focus on this humanitarian mission isn't changing.
MEA confirms humanitarian transport to Iran
"We continue to be in communication with our Iranian counterparts to facilitate transportation of life-saving medicines as a humanitarian gesture," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
He emphasized that India's determined to keep delivering these essential medicines, showing a steady commitment to helping out even when things get complicated.