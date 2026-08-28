India coordinates evacuation of 6 pilgrims stranded in Jilong Tibet
Six Indian pilgrims, four from Maharashtra and two from Delhi, got stuck in Jilong, Tibet after flash floods hit Nepal and destroyed the border immigration office.
They were on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and couldn't exit, but now their evacuation is underway through coordination by the Indian Embassy in China and the Ministry of External Affairs.
Mountain sickness prompts airlift to Kathmandu
Two group members, Smita Pawar and Yogini Patil, fell seriously ill from mountain sickness and needed oxygen support, which pushed the group to urgently request an airlift to Kathmandu.
Their situation got authorities moving fast.
Meanwhile, about 400 other Indians are also stuck in flood-affected parts of China, with Indian officials working closely with local teams to help everyone get home safely.