India could play major role in Gaza rebuilding

India invited to join 'Board of Peace'

India has been invited to join the "Board of Peace," a group shaping Gaza's future alongside countries like Egypt, UAE, Turkey, Qatar, and Israel.

A draft charter proposes a $1 billion payment to secure long-term or permanent membership, but joining could give India real influence in the region.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian said India is "uniquely positioned to play a mediating role" and highlighted India's ongoing aid projects as proof of its genuine support for Palestinians.