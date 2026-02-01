India could play major role in Gaza rebuilding
Prime Minister Modi met the foreign ministers of Arab nations in Delhi this weekend, reaffirming India's support for Palestine and welcoming Donald Trump's new Gaza peace plan.
The plan—announced last October (October 2025) and now backed by the UN—aims to rebuild and stabilize Gaza after recent conflicts.
India invited to join 'Board of Peace'
India has been invited to join the "Board of Peace," a group shaping Gaza's future alongside countries like Egypt, UAE, Turkey, Qatar, and Israel.
A draft charter proposes a $1 billion payment to secure long-term or permanent membership, but joining could give India real influence in the region.
Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian said India is "uniquely positioned to play a mediating role" and highlighted India's ongoing aid projects as proof of its genuine support for Palestinians.