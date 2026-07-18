India rejects Japan's ex-minister's criticism of bullet train project

Hideki, who is a member of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, put the blame on New Delhi for the timeline delays.

He particularly flagged concerns over the Japanese side allegedly being "excluded from the signalling system" of the high-speed rail network.

In a social media post, Hideki said, "But what stood out in meetings and negotiations was the sheer recklessness of the Indian side, repeated over and over. They just don't keep promises, no matter what."