India rejects Japan's ex-minister's criticism of bullet train project
What's the story
India has rejected the criticism of delays in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project by former Japanese minister Hideki Makihara. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Makihara's comments were an "individual opinion and at considerable variance with facts." MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that discussions on the project are progressing well. Japan is a key partner in this mega project, providing financing and technology expertise.
Remarks
What Japanese ex-minister said
Hideki, who is a member of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, put the blame on New Delhi for the timeline delays.
He particularly flagged concerns over the Japanese side allegedly being "excluded from the signalling system" of the high-speed rail network.
In a social media post, Hideki said, "But what stood out in meetings and negotiations was the sheer recklessness of the Indian side, repeated over and over. They just don't keep promises, no matter what."
Development update
Bullet train project delayed due to slow land acquisition
Regarding the signaling equipment, Jaiswal said, "No Japanese offer was received in this context."
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, a 508-kilometer high-speed rail link, has faced delays due to slow land acquisition.
Initially, the project was to be completed in seven years at a cost of ₹976.3 billion ($10.1 billion).
Japan agreed to provide 81% of the funding and use its Shinkansen technology for this project.
Project timeline
India will initially use indigenously built high-speed trains
Despite the delays, Jaiswal said construction work has rapidly progressed.
The first section of the train is expected to open in 2027.
India will initially use indigenously built high-speed trains before Japan supplies its next-generation E10 series Shinkansen trains in the early 2030s.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced last week that construction of the first bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is underway.
Vaishnaw said sections of the train will be launched sequentially starting next year.