India cracks down on unapproved nicotine pouches over health concerns
India
India is stepping up action against nicotine pouches, which are being sold both online and offline without official approval.
These smokeless products are linked to addiction and heart issues, prompting authorities to crack down.
Nicotine pouches can raise heart rate
Nicotine pouches are placed between your gum and your lip for a quick hit.
While they're used as a smoking alternative, doctors warn they can raise your heart rate, blood pressure, and even irritate your gum over time.
Experts say patches and gum are established nicotine-replacement therapies with a stronger evidence base for cessation.