'No Pakistani Kashmir, only POK': Indian embassy slams NYT headline
What's the story
The Indian Embassy in the United States has slammed The New York Times (NYT) for its use of the term "Pakistani Kashmir" in its report on the violence in POK. The embassy described the wording as "misleading and incorrect," reiterating India's claim over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). In a post on X, the embassy wrote, "Misleading and incorrect headline by @nytimes. There is no Pakistani Kashmir, only Pakistan occupied Kashmir."
Territorial integrity
NYT report covered violence during local elections in PoK
The embassy also reiterated India's position that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an "integral and inalienable part" of the country.
"Pakistan has illegally occupied parts of these territories and is now using violence against the occupied people," it said.
The NYT report in question covered violence during local elections in PoK, where protests, led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) over economic issues and political interference, have lasted for months now.
Twitter Post
Check tweet here
Misleading and incorrect headline by @nytimes. There is no Pakistani Kashmir, only Pakistan occupied Kashmir.— India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) July 29, 2026
The Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, have been, are and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. Pakistan has illegally occupied…
Unrest details
Over 30 killed, Pakistan's Human Rights Commission calls for probe
The protests in PoK have reportedly led to over 30 deaths and more than 33 injuries.
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan on Monday called for an end to the violence and an independent investigation into the reported casualties.
India's Ministry of External Affairs had earlier said that these protests are a "direct consequence" of Islamabad's systemic exploitation and administrative oppression in areas under its occupation.
Troops
Islamabad dispatched around 14,000 armed security troops
As the voting process began on Monday, Islamabad dispatched around 14,000 armed security troops to the region.
Per reports, snipers have been placed in many sites, and security personnel are accused of using live ammunition and long-range tear gas shells to disperse demonstrators.
According to an IANS report, security personnel have been ordered to open fire on anyone boycotting the polls in an effort to quell opposition in the region.