'No Pakistani Kashmir, only POK': Indian embassy slams NYT headline

The embassy also reiterated India's position that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an "integral and inalienable part" of the country.

"Pakistan has illegally occupied parts of these territories and is now using violence against the occupied people," it said.

The NYT report in question covered violence during local elections in PoK, where protests, led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) over economic issues and political interference, have lasted for months now.