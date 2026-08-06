India crosses 300 GW non-fossil fuel power, Pralhad Joshi announces

In just the first half of this year, India added 30.58 GW of non-fossil fuel-based electricity generation capacity, up 25% from last year, and has built up 90 GW in two years.

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is making a real difference: more than 50 lakh households have already crossed the milestone under the scheme, rooftop solar installs have risen more than 3.2 times in just nine months from 5,000 installations per day in October 2025 to over 16,328 per day in July 2026, and families have earned extra cash by selling surplus electricity.

Rooftop solar capacity now stands at an impressive 14 GW, with many households saving on bills and helping cut carbon emissions.