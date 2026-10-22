India curtailed 118.6 GW of renewable capacity in September 2026
India
India had to cut back 118.6 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity in September 2026, mostly because the power grid couldn't handle it and there weren't enough battery storage systems, says JMK Research & Analytics.
Most of this affected capacity came from solar (96.9 gigawatts), with wind making up another 21.7 gigawatts.
May to August curtailment nearly quadrupled
From May to August, curtailment shot up nearly four times compared to last year, with solar accounting for 83% of September 2026 curtailment, at around 314 MU.
Gujarat saw the most wind curtailment, while Rajasthan's curtailment was entirely solar.
Experts say better battery storage could help save more clean energy for when it's actually needed, something India's grid clearly needs right now.