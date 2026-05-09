India curtailed 693.81 GWh of solar despite April heat wave

Industry urges transmission upgrades after curtailment

Most of this solar curtailment happened because the grid couldn't handle all the extra energy.

Technical issues like overloaded transformers and sudden drops in demand, especially in states like Gujarat and Rajasthan, meant a lot of clean energy went unused.

Industry leaders are now urging faster upgrades to transmission lines so India can actually use all the green power it's generating and stay on track with its renewable energy goals.