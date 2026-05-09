India curtailed 693.81 GWh of solar despite April heat wave
India
In April 2026, India had to cut back on at least 693.81 gigawatt-hours of solar energy, even though electricity demand was high because of an early heat wave.
That's a 74% jump from the first three months of the year, with enough unused power each day to run one-quarter of Delhi.
Industry urges transmission upgrades after curtailment
Most of this solar curtailment happened because the grid couldn't handle all the extra energy.
Technical issues like overloaded transformers and sudden drops in demand, especially in states like Gujarat and Rajasthan, meant a lot of clean energy went unused.
Industry leaders are now urging faster upgrades to transmission lines so India can actually use all the green power it's generating and stay on track with its renewable energy goals.