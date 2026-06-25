India cuts mango sea export costs to ₹13-₹20 per kg
India
India just made mango exports way cheaper, dropping costs from ₹250 per kg by air to only ₹13 to ₹20 per kg by sea.
Thanks to a new shipping protocol, 4.3 tons of Banganappalli mangoes traveled from Andhra Pradesh to Singapore, marking a big win for both growers and fans of Indian mangoes.
Sea shipment maintains mango freshness
The sea shipment method uses careful harvesting and packing, plus tech like hot water treatment, so the mangoes stay sweet and fresh for up to 30 days, even after a 16-day journey.
This success means Indian mangoes could soon hit bigger markets like Malaysia, Hong Kong, and the UAE at more affordable prices.