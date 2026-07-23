India deactivates 50.90L mobile numbers after 11.18L Sanchar Saathi reports
India
India just pulled the plug on 50.90 lakh mobile numbers flagged as suspicious or fake, after people reported 11.18 lakh cases on the Sanchar Saathi portal.
India axes 88L for ID failures
The crackdown didn't stop there: over 88 lakh more numbers got axed for failing ID checks, all part of fighting cybercrimes tied to telecom misuse.
Meanwhile, India's network is getting a major upgrade: 5G base stations now cover almost every district, and the government is investing nearly ₹543 crore in R and D projects focused on cool stuff like 6G and quantum communication.