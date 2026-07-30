India debuts 1st Vande Bharat Freight EMU in Kota, Rajasthan
India
India just rolled out its first-ever Vande Bharat Freight EMU, and it has already made a speedy debut in Rajasthan's Kota Division.
This 16-coach train, designed by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, clocked up to 145km per hour on its test run.
It is a big move for Indian Railways, aiming to make cargo transport faster and more efficient.
RDSO runs month-long heavy-load safety tests
The Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) is running month-long tests to check how the train handles braking, curves, and safety, especially with heavy loads.
With features like refrigerated storage and the KAVACH safety system, this train could seriously boost sectors like e-commerce and cold-chain logistics by making deliveries quicker and safer.