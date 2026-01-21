India declares Bangladesh 'non-family' diplomatic post amid security concerns

Why does it matter?

This is a step up from India's earlier policy in Pakistan (where only spouses could stay), showing how seriously India views the current risks.

Tensions between the two countries have been high since Bangladesh's government changed hands in 2024, with protests that at times threatened Indian missions.

With elections coming up next month and both sides boosting security, India's move highlights growing worries for its people working abroad—and just how fragile things feel right now.