India defends E20 as public sector banks finance ₹1L/cr yearly
India's E20 ethanol fuel program is getting some heat, with people worried about engine safety and lower mileage.
But the government says it's all part of a big push to cut oil imports and pollution:
Public sector banks have financed nearly ₹1 lakh crore each year in building up ethanol infrastructure.
Officials warn that switching back to a lower ethanol blend (E10) would waste huge efforts by farmers, cooperatives, and public institutions.
Indian government admits 3-5% lower mileage
The government insists E20 doesn't harm engines, pointing to tests by carmakers and service data from Maruti Suzuki showing no major problems in older cars.
While they admit you might see 3% to 5% lower mileage, they say it's worth it for cleaner air and less money spent on foreign oil, apparently saving nearly ₹2 lakh crore so far and cutting carbon emissions big time.