India defends E20 as public sector banks finance ₹1L/cr yearly

Indian government admits 3-5% lower mileage

The government insists E20 doesn't harm engines, pointing to tests by carmakers and service data from Maruti Suzuki showing no major problems in older cars.

While they admit you might see 3% to 5% lower mileage, they say it's worth it for cleaner air and less money spent on foreign oil, apparently saving nearly ₹2 lakh crore so far and cutting carbon emissions big time.