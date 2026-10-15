India Defense Ministry signs ₹4,106cr contracts for Varunastra torpedoes, GSAT-7C
India
India's Defense Ministry just inked contracts worth ₹4,106 crore with Bharat Dynamics and NewSpace India.
The Navy is getting homegrown Varunastra torpedoes to step up its anti-submarine game, while the Air Force will soon have a new GSAT-7C satellite for stronger, more secure communications.
India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat advances defense self-reliance
These deals are part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat push to make more defense tech in India.
The Varunastra torpedoes bring underwater threat protection and should be ready in about 3.5 years.
The GSAT-7C satellite is expected to provide secure and reliable communications for the Air Force's assets and improve connectivity and operational effectiveness, another step toward high-tech self-reliance.