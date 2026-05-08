India defers Chabahar port action after US waiver expiry
India
India is deferring action at Iran's Chabahar port since the US sanctions waiver expired on April 26, 2026.
The decision is meant to keep Indian companies safe from possible US penalties.
Chabahar is a big deal for India's trade plans: it helps connect India with Afghanistan, Central Asia, Russia, and Europe without going through Pakistan.
India hopes U.S.-Iran talks revive Chabahar
Indian officials are hoping things cool down soon and that talks between the US and Iran lead to a solution so work can restart.
The port isn't just about trade; it also helps India send humanitarian aid into Afghanistan.
For now, everything hinges on how these international tensions play out.