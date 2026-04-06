India delays induction hob standards until January 1, 2027
India has decided to delay new energy efficiency standards and the star-rating system for induction hobs until January 1, 2027 (a six-month extension from the earlier July 2026 deadline).
The move comes as the country deals with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply concerns linked to the West Asia crisis, giving everyone a bit more time to adjust.
India says delay boosts electric cooking
The government says this delay is about boosting electric cooking and easing LPG supply concerns linked to the West Asia crisis.
Induction hobs are already a more energy-smart way to cook since they only heat up when a pan is on them, so less power gets wasted.
Once the star-labeling kicks in, it will be easier to pick appliances that save electricity (and maybe some cash).
The change also shows India's bigger push toward electric cooking in everyday kitchens.