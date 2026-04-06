India delays induction hob standards until January 1, 2027

India says delay boosts electric cooking

The government says this delay is about boosting electric cooking and easing LPG supply concerns linked to the West Asia crisis.

Induction hobs are already a more energy-smart way to cook since they only heat up when a pan is on them, so less power gets wasted.

Once the star-labeling kicks in, it will be easier to pick appliances that save electricity (and maybe some cash).

The change also shows India's bigger push toward electric cooking in everyday kitchens.