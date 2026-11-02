INDIA Delhi rally on 1984 anti Sikh anniversary angers survivors
Survivors and Sikh groups are speaking out after the INDIA bloc scheduled an opposition rally in Delhi on November 1, the same day that marks 42 years since the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
Many feel this is an insensitive choice, leading to protests from BJP supporters and renewed calls for respect on what they see as a day of mourning.
Puri, Phoolka demand apology from Congress
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and senior advocate HS Phoolka joined protesters, urging Congress and Rahul Gandhi to apologize.
They believe November 1 should be about remembering those lost, not political events.
The 1984 Riot Victims Welfare Society also met with officials to push for pending demands for housing, employment, and rehabilitation.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said, "Until those responsible for their actions act, the hearts of the victim families will not find peace."