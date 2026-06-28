India denies secret talks or shifts on Indus Waters Treaty
India has made it clear there are no secret talks or policy changes happening with Pakistan over the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).
Government sources stressed that any meetings by nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) or individuals are totally unofficial and don't reflect India's position.
As they put it, there has been no policy shift or dilution of existing agreements.
India suspended IWT until Pakistan acts
India suspended the IWT back in April 2025 after a terror attack in Pahalgam, blaming Pakistan-backed groups.
Officials said the treaty will stay on hold until Pakistan takes real action against cross-border terrorism.
Meanwhile, India fast-tracked hydropower projects on rivers like Chenab and Ravi, making it clear they're sticking to their commitments, but not making any concessions.