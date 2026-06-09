India deploys 12 nuclear warheads for 1st time
What's the story
India has deployed 12 nuclear warheads in peacetime, marking a significant shift in its nuclear posture, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). This is the first time any part of India's nuclear arsenal has been classified as operationally deployed rather than entirely stockpiled by SIPRI. The country, which follows the "no first use" policy, now possesses a total of 190 warheads, up from 180 last year, it said.
Strategic shift
Major shift in India's nuclear strategy
The SIPRI report indicates a major change in India's nuclear strategy, which has traditionally kept warheads and delivery systems separate during peacetime. The report notes that India "may have started deploying a small number of nuclear warheads on a single SSBN conducting occasional deterrence patrols." This comes as India bolsters its sea-based nuclear deterrent, the most survivable leg of its nuclear triad.
Arsenal expansion
India operationalizes 2 SSBNs since August 2024
"It has long been assumed that India stores...nuclear warheads separate from its deployed launchers during peacetime. The country's recent moves toward placing missiles in canisters and conducting sea-based deterrence patrols suggest that India could be shifting in the direction of mating some of its warheads with their launchers in peacetime," the report says. India has operationalized two nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs), INS Arighaat and INS Aridaman, since August 2024. These submarines are capable of carrying nuclear-armed ballistic missiles.
China's growth
China expands nuclear arsenal rapidly
The SIPRI report also highlights India's ongoing modernization efforts, with a focus on developing longer-range systems to reach targets across China. China, the report says, has 620 nuclear warheads as of January 2026, with 34 deployed. This is a significant increase from 24 deployed warheads in 2025. SIPRI notes that China is expanding its nuclear arsenal faster than any other country and has showcased several new systems during its 2025 military parade.
Global landscape
Russia, US continue to lead global nuclear stockpile
The report also notes that Russia has the world's largest deployed nuclear force with 1,796 warheads, while the United States has 1,770. Together, they account for around 83% of all military stockpiled nuclear warheads globally. At the global level, nuclear arsenals are expanding after decades of decline, the report warned. "Of the total global inventory of an estimated 12,187 warheads in January 2026, about 9,745 were in military stockpiles for potential use," it said.