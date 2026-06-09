India has 190 nuclear warheads, SIPRI says

India deploys 12 nuclear warheads for 1st time

By Chanshimla Varah 04:36 pm Jun 09, 202604:36 pm

What's the story

India has deployed 12 nuclear warheads in peacetime, marking a significant shift in its nuclear posture, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). This is the first time any part of India's nuclear arsenal has been classified as operationally deployed rather than entirely stockpiled by SIPRI. The country, which follows the "no first use" policy, now possesses a total of 190 warheads, up from 180 last year, it said.