India developing 6th-generation fighters, Rajnath Singh says at NDTV summit
India is working toward developing sixth-generation fighter jets, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh announced at the NDTV Defence Summit.
He pointed out that modern warfare now goes beyond land and sea, with cyberattacks and AI playing a big role.
India has tested a long-range hypersonic missile and a long-duration scramjet engine as part of its push for cutting-edge defense tech.
Singh targets 50,000 cr defense exports
Singh highlighted India's drive for strategic independence (think more aircraft engines to drone engines) and shared plans to ramp up defense exports from ₹686 crore in 2013-14 to ₹50,000 crore by 2029.
He made it clear these upgrades aren't about aggression: he said India would be able to meet the challenges of the future, emphasizing that India's preparing for new threats while aiming to keep peace.