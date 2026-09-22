India developing B35 bullet train aiming 350km/h by 2030
India
India's working on the B35 bullet train, aiming for a design speed of 350km/h by 2030.
This move is part of a bigger push to build high-speed trains at home and upgrade how we travel across the country.
Before that, the first Indian-made bullet train, the B28, is expected to be ready for trial runs in the first quarter of 2027.
B28 made in Bengaluru for Mumbai-Ahmedabad
The B28, made in Bengaluru, is designed for 280km/h and will run first on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail line, a massive project costing over ₹2 lakh crore and set to finish by 2030.
Both trains are part of India's goal to create its own high-speed rail ecosystem and connect more cities faster in the future.