India developing Bharat Train Control system for nearly 7,000-km routes
India
India is working on its own signaling tech, called the Bharat Train Control System (BTCS), for future nearly 7,000-km bullet train routes.
The idea is to ditch expensive foreign systems and create something affordable, open-source, and built for Indian conditions.
Plans for these new high-speed corridors should get the green light by mid-2027.
BTCS to boost Indian rail innovation
BTCS borrows lessons from projects like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail, which currently uses a top-tier European system designed for trains hitting up to 350km per hour.
By making BTCS open to more local suppliers, India hopes to boost homegrown innovation, and maybe even export this tech down the line.