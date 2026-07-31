India develops Bharat Train Control System to reduce foreign dependence

BTCS will build on lessons from the Mumbai-Ahmedabad line, which uses European technology designed to support trains at up to 350km per hour.

Plans for new routes should be ready by mid-2027.

Japan isn't thrilled about India skipping its proprietary system, but industry observers note that their current trains work with more suppliers thanks to open standards.

Down the line, BTCS could even be exported, showing off India's growing rail technology skills.