'Fabricated': India dismisses Pannun's lawsuit against NSA Doval, ex-RAW chief
What's the story
India has dismissed a civil lawsuit filed by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in a United States court. The lawsuit named senior Indian officials, including National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Samant Goel. The US State Department confirmed that it had formally transmitted court-issued summonses to the Indian government through diplomatic channels. Reacting, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India strongly rejected the allegations directed at its senior officials.
Legal response
MEA rejects allegations, calls them 'malicious'
MEA spokesperson Jaiswal said, "We reject the fabricated and malicious attacks on our high officials. Also, we reject the frivolous lawsuits."
He added that any request for serving judicial documents in India must go through the Ministry of Law and Justice.
The US State Department said it had earlier transmitted court-issued summonses to India's embassy in Washington DC through diplomatic channels on October 9.
Lawsuit details
What is the case about?
The civil lawsuit filed by Pannun, the legal advisor for Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), seeks damages over an alleged conspiracy to assassinate him in the US.
He accuses senior Indian officials of orchestrating the plot.
The allegations are linked to a criminal investigation by US authorities into an alleged attempt to arrange Pannun's killing in New York.