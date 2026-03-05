India diversifies energy sources amid West Asia tensions

India is taking steps to ensure energy security

India is reviewing its oil and gas stocks twice a day, making sure there's enough to last eight weeks—even if things get rough.

Besides Australia and Canada stepping up, Qatar also supplies gas. Plus, only 40% of India's crude now comes from the risky Strait of Hormuz; the rest comes from other suppliers.

In fact, India now imports oil from a larger number of countries, showing it's serious about spreading out risk.