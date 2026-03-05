India diversifies energy sources amid West Asia tensions
With tensions rising in West Asia, India isn't taking chances with its energy needs.
The country is in talks with Australia and Canada about gas and energy supplies—none has committed to supplying 195 million metric standard cubic meters of gas per day.
It's all about keeping the lights on and not putting all our eggs in one basket.
India is taking steps to ensure energy security
India is reviewing its oil and gas stocks twice a day, making sure there's enough to last eight weeks—even if things get rough.
Besides Australia and Canada stepping up, Qatar also supplies gas. Plus, only 40% of India's crude now comes from the risky Strait of Hormuz; the rest comes from other suppliers.
In fact, India now imports oil from a larger number of countries, showing it's serious about spreading out risk.
Why this matters to you
Energy security might sound boring—but it means less chance of sudden fuel price spikes or shortages that can mess with your daily life (think higher Uber fares or pricier pizza deliveries).
By diversifying where we get our fuel, India is building a safety net for everyone—so you can keep scrolling without worrying about what powers your phone.