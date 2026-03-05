India diversifies natural gas imports to ensure energy security
India
India's not running low on LPG or LNG—even with global market ups and downs.
The country's natural gas imports (about 195 million metric standard cubic meters per day) come from abroad, with Qatar supplying a substantial share.
To avoid putting all its eggs in one basket, India is now exploring deals with other countries.
India talks to new international partners for energy security
Officials say there's plenty of oil and gas in stock, thanks to daily restocking.
India is actively talking to new international partners to keep energy flowing smoothly and make sure it isn't too dependent on any single supplier.
The goal: a more secure, reliable energy future for everyone here.