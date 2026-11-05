India draft SAF could cost 2-3x, targets 1% by 2027
India's new draft policy says sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) could cost two to three times more than regular jet fuel.
To make it work, the draft policy says the government may consider extending financial incentives and support measures for producers and plans to start blending SAF into international flights from 2027, kicking off at 1% and aiming for 5% by 2030.
India draft proposes 500cr innovation fund
To boost SAF production, the draft suggests GST cuts, import duty waivers, and tax breaks.
There's also a 500 crore rupees innovation fund in the works to support research.
Plus, a digital National SAF Registry will track how much is made and used.
India hopes using leftover crop waste for SAF could cut flight emissions by up to 80%, making air travel a lot greener in the coming years.