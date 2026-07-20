India drops Japan's E10 Shinkansen for Mumbai-Ahmedabad after a delay to 2034
India
India is switching gears on its Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, dropping Japan's E10 Shinkansen after learning the trains would not arrive before 2034 due to unfinished designs.
Instead, India will build its own high-speed trains and use a globally trusted signaling system, aiming to keep things on track.
India adopts ETCS, aims August 2027
The new plan brings in the European Train Control System (ETCS), already used in places like Taiwan and South Korea.
Originally, Japan was supposed to supply both the trains and key technology, but now India is taking more control.
Not everyone is thrilled (Japan's former justice minister called India's move "sheer recklessness" online), but officials here seem confident about rolling out the first segment by August 2027.