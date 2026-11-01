India electricity consumption hits 159.76 billion units in October 2026

India just saw a huge spike in electricity use, hitting 159.76 billion units in October 2026, a jump of almost 22% compared to last year.

The main reasons? Festive season shopping and celebrations boosted commercial and industrial demand, while continuous use of cooling appliances across the country kept fans and air conditioners running.

And with the weather department saying November will stay hotter than normal in most places, this trend isn't slowing down soon.