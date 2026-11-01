India electricity consumption hits 159.76 billion units in October 2026
India just saw a huge spike in electricity use, hitting 159.76 billion units in October 2026, a jump of almost 22% compared to last year.
The main reasons? Festive season shopping and celebrations boosted commercial and industrial demand, while continuous use of cooling appliances across the country kept fans and air conditioners running.
And with the weather department saying November will stay hotter than normal in most places, this trend isn't slowing down soon.
Peak power demand reached 260.73 gigawatts
Peak power demand reached 260.73 gigawatts, way up from last October's numbers.
To keep up, India's power consumption grew 21.88% year on year, reaching 159.76 billion units for the month.
All of this highlights how important it is for India to keep building up its energy infrastructure as both business and climate needs grow.