India electricity demand jumps nearly 11% in July 2026
India
India just saw a big jump in electricity use, up nearly 11% in July 2026 compared with last year.
The main reason? Sweltering humidity across the country, which had everyone cranking up their air conditioners to stay cool.
India's demand 270.2 GW near record
Power demand soared to 270.2 gigawatts this July, just shy of the all-time record set a couple of months ago.
With monsoon rains expected to be weak and the sticky weather sticking around, experts say high electricity use will probably keep rolling through August.