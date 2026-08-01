India enacts tougher exam law after NEET-2026 protests, Murmu signs
India
India just rolled out a much tougher law to tackle exam paper leaks and cheating, after the NEET-2026 scandal sparked protests across the country.
With President Murmu's sign-off, the new rules promise faster investigations and stricter action against anyone caught gaming public exams.
New law orders 2 month probes
Now, paper leak cases must be investigated within two months, and fast-track courts have to wrap up trials in three months.
If you're caught leaking papers or faking admit cards, penalties are serious: think five to 10 years in jail and fines up to ₹50 lakh.
Organized cheating rings face even steeper punishments: at least seven years behind bars and fines up to ₹10 crore.