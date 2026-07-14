India endorses Palestine's United Nations membership and reaffirms 2-state solution
India
India is officially supporting Palestine's push to become a full United Nations member.
At a meeting in Brussels, Sripriya Ranganathan from India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized the country's belief in a two-state solution, meaning Israel and Palestine living peacefully side by side within recognized borders.
India announces Palestinian welfare projects
India's partnership with Palestine isn't just about words; it's backed by action.
The MEA highlighted ongoing work in health care, education, skill training, and women's empowerment, all shaped around what Palestinians actually need.
At the Brussels meeting, India also announced fresh projects for rehabilitation and development to help boost Palestinian welfare even further.