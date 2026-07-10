India ends Operation Amistad after quakes killed 3,889 in Venezuela
India
India has just wrapped up Operation Amistad, its big relief mission in Venezuela after two major earthquakes hit last month.
The quakes were devastating: 3,889 lives lost and 16,740 injured.
India quickly sent two Indian Air Force C-17s loaded with a medical team and 36 tons of emergency supplies to help out on the ground.
Indian team performs over 8,000 procedures
The Indian team set up field hospitals (including BHISHM Cubes), performed more than 8,000 medical procedures, and handed out essentials like tents and solar lamps.
Venezuela's government teamed up with India to get help where it was needed most. Their acting president even thanked PM Modi for stepping in so fast, showing how global solidarity really matters when disaster strikes.