India establishes National Road Safety Board led by Nitin Gokarn

Board to build national road database

The board's main job is to boost road safety awareness, build a national database, and work on making infrastructure safer across India. It will also help coordinate efforts between the center and states.

Members come from groups like Save Life Foundation and IRTE, chosen through a new nomination process.

They will not get salaries, just allowances for attending meetings and for travel and accommodation, and need to meet at least four times a year with half the members present.

The chair gets a three-year term (extendable by two years) but must step down at 65.