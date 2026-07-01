India establishes National Road Safety Board led by Nitin Gokarn
India now has a National Road Safety Board (NRSB), set up right before the Supreme Court's deadline.
Led by former IAS officer Nitin Gokarn, the board brings together six independent experts (including former IPS officer Satyendra Garg and Dr. Gautham Melur Sukumar from NIMHANS) to help make our roads safer.
Board to build national road database
The board's main job is to boost road safety awareness, build a national database, and work on making infrastructure safer across India. It will also help coordinate efforts between the center and states.
Members come from groups like Save Life Foundation and IRTE, chosen through a new nomination process.
They will not get salaries, just allowances for attending meetings and for travel and accommodation, and need to meet at least four times a year with half the members present.
The chair gets a three-year term (extendable by two years) but must step down at 65.