India-EU free trade agreement: Big boost for trade and tech ties
India
India and the European Union just wrapped up a major Free Trade Agreement in January 2026, after years of negotiations.
This deal is expected to boost EU exports to India and marks a new chapter in their partnership.
Why should you care?
This FTA means cheaper goods, more variety, and fresh opportunities—think better access to European products in India (and vice versa), plus a big push for jobs (potentially supporting employment).
It also opens doors for collaboration on cool tech like AI, semiconductors, and clean energy.
If you're into global careers or emerging tech, this agreement could shape the future job market and innovation scene in both regions.