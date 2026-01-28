India-EU FTA: What you need to know about the historic deal

Why does this matter?

This FTA means big savings—EU exporters will save €4 billion a year thanks to lower or zero tariffs on most goods sent to India.

For young Indian businesses and consumers, it opens up more choices: cars get cheaper (tariffs drop from 110% to 10%), olive oil goes duty-free, and chemicals become more affordable.

On the flip side, Indian products like textiles can gain zero-duty access to Europe for many tariff lines, subject to the agreement's rules of origin and implementation schedules—plus, the EU is pitching in €500 million to help India cut emissions.