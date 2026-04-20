India evacuates 1.1 million from West Asia since February 28
India has pulled off a massive evacuation, bringing home over 1.1 million passengers from West Asia since February 28, just as the cease-fire wraps up on April 22.
According to Aseem Mahajan from the Ministry of External Affairs, flights are still running from places such as the United Arab Emirates, where airspace remains open.
India runs nonscheduled flights, reroutes citizens
Even with lots of airspace closed off in the region, India is making it work: nonscheduled flights are running out of Saudi Arabia's Dammam Airport, and airlines such as Qatar Airways and Gulf Air still have some limited routes.
For areas where flying is trickier, Indian citizens are being rerouted through Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The operation even extends help to Indian nationals from Israel, using routes through Jordan and Egypt.
Plus, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval's recent visit to Saudi Arabia highlights just how seriously India is taking its citizens' safety right now.