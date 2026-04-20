India evacuates 1.1 million from West Asia since February 28

India runs nonscheduled flights, reroutes citizens

Even with lots of airspace closed off in the region, India is making it work: nonscheduled flights are running out of Saudi Arabia's Dammam Airport, and airlines such as Qatar Airways and Gulf Air still have some limited routes.

For areas where flying is trickier, Indian citizens are being rerouted through Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The operation even extends help to Indian nationals from Israel, using routes through Jordan and Egypt.

Plus, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval's recent visit to Saudi Arabia highlights just how seriously India is taking its citizens' safety right now.