India evacuates 1,777 citizens from Iran after US-Israel strikes
India
India just pulled off a major evacuation, bringing back 1,777 citizens from Iran after recent U.S.-Israeli strikes shook up the region.
The mission, coordinated by the Indian Embassy in Tehran and supported by Iran, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, helped students and fishermen get home safely.
Eight Indians killed, 7 repatriated
Most evacuees traveled through Armenia, with others coming via Azerbaijan.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked Armenia for its help with the fishermen's safe return.
Sadly, eight Indians lost their lives; seven have been brought back to India while efforts continue to bring one more home from Oman.
one person remains missing.