India evacuates 30 seafarers from Gulf amid rising tensions

Status of Indian vessels, crew

Even as things heat up, 28 Indian-flagged vessels are in the Strait of Hormuz area; 24 are west of the strait (in the Persian Gulf) and four are east (in the Gulf of Oman): most are west of the Strait of Hormuz with over 600 crew on board.

Two LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, safely crossed the chokepoint and were en route to India, expected to reach Mundra on March 16 and Kandla on March 17, respectively.