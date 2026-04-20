India evacuates over 2,400 citizens from Iran amid U.S.-Israel tensions
India
Since early March, more than 2,400 Indians, mostly students and fishermen, have been evacuated from Iran because of growing U.S.-Israel tensions in the region.
Indian embassies in Tehran and Baku coordinated the effort, with Ambassador Abhay Kumar meeting the last group before they left through Azerbaijan.
Evacuees include students and fishermen
A total of 2,423 people were helped out, including 1,091 students and 657 fishermen. Many traveled via Armenia and Azerbaijan since regular routes were risky.
With a regional ceasefire ending soon (April 22), officials are keeping evacuation options open, including limited flights through Israeli airspace, to make sure everyone gets home safely.